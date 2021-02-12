NrDMC clears proposal to increase councillors' fund

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) on Friday passed a proposal to provide additional Rs 1.5 crore to each municipal councillor for carrying out development works in their respective municipal wards.

As per the proposal, the councillors in NrDMC were so far getting Rs 25 crore as development allocation. From the next financial year (2021-2022) onwards, the development fund for each ward would be increased by Rs 1.5 crore.