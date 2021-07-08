NRIs who have worked for COVID-19 relief in India

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): At a time when the life of people all over the world has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the poor and destitute people have faced the most difficulties, two persons have emerged as saviours of the people.



Although they reside abroad, their heart lies in India and they contribute to the country.

One is Anil Kumar Monga, NRI and industrialist, popularly known as the Perfume King whose International Meditation Foundation has brought a ray of hope for the poor and destitute people.

The convener of Bharti Sangam, Pandit Jagdish Sharma said that Anil Kumar Monga embodies a simple personality, simple life, and high thinking. Sharma said that Monga's foundation has set an example of humanity by feeding about 7,000 hungry and helpless people for the last 25 years.

Be it orphans sitting outside hospitals or labourers forced to lie hungry on the pavement at night, Anil Monga has helped thousands of such people and proved that even if he is abroad, his heart beats only for the people of his country, said Sharma.

Sharma believes that if more such NRI businessmen start thinking about India, then no one can stop India from becoming a golden bird again.

The other is Mahamandaleshwar Swami Advaitanand. Swami, a social reformer and environmentalist. He is worried about the environmental condition of the country, and always makes efforts towards improving the environment so that the country stays healthy.

Swami met the Prime Minister and implemented the National Education Policy 2020 and the One Tree One Child Policy in Kendriya Vidyalayas to create awareness among students about the importance of trees.

When Anil Monga comes to India, his ashram is flooded with people. There is also a hospital in his ashram, where poor, needy and destitute people receive medical aid. Monga also bears the education expenses of such children who belong to financially weak families.

When Pandit Jagdish Sharma spoke to Anil Moga, he said that he wants his foundation to work all over India. Sharma said that if all NRIs become like Monga, then the country will become beautiful.

Sharma said that he wants Monga to be honoured by the President and Prime Minister of India so that other NRIs can take inspiration to help the poor and destitute people. (ANI)

