NSA Doval: Pak never objected to inclusion of J&K as State of the Union or as an integral part of India in Constitution

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said that Pakistan has never objected to the inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir as a State of the Union or as an integral part of India in Constitution.

"Pakistan never objected to the inclusion of J& amp;amp;K as State of the Union or as an integral part of India in Constitution. Article 370 amended in the past. It was not part of any bilateral or multilateral agreement. Totally an internal matter," he added.

Giving a historical perspective on Article 370, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said, "Constituent Assembly of India had representatives from all over the country, including J& amp;amp;K. Constitution-making is the sovereign right of Nation. Article 1 of the Indian Constitution included J& amp;amp;K as a State of the Union. Article 370 only article out of 395 Articles in Constitution, which was Temporary. Constitution-making and Amendment is totally an internal matter. The accession of J& amp;amp;K predates inclusion of Article 370 in Constitution."Speaking to select group of journalists, NSA Doval said: "Pakistan's efforts at creating turmoil in J& amp;amp;K shows desperation as they have lost face in front of those whom they sold false dreams.""Pakistan's Op Topac in 1988 used Article 370 as the basis to create a separatist mindset and State support for terrorism. This basis stands demolished, 42,000 lives lost due to cross border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan," Doval added."Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are making all efforts to prevent the restoration of normalcy. It is evident by the killing of civilians and putting threatening posters. On September 6, terrorists targeted apple traders family, including 3-years -old girl, in Sopore on instructions of Pak handlers," Doval saidOn the current curbs on communication, he said if "the threat level is high then protection level should also be high.""Our objective is to protect and secure people of Kashmir, the most important human right is the right to life. Reasonable restrictions are required for ensuring peace and protection of Right to life," he said. (ANI)