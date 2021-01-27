NSA Doval, American counterpart Sullivan agree to work closely to strengthen India-US ties

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday spoke to his American counterpart Jake Sullivan over the phone during which he underscored that India and US are uniquely positioned to work closely on regional and international issues including combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



According to a statement by the Indian government, Doval conveyed is best wishes to Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor.

During the telephone call, Sullivan stated that US was looking forward to working together with India on the bilateral agenda and the common global challenges.

The duo agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests, according to the statement.

"NSA Doval underscored that as leading democracies, with an abiding faith in the open and inclusive world order, India and the US were uniquely positioned to work closely on regional and international issues including combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cybersecurity and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. NSA Sullivan stated that the U.S. was looking forward to working together on the bilateral agenda and the common global challenges," the statement read.

"They highlighted the need to work collectively to address challenges in the post-Covid era and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," it added. (ANI)

