NSA Doval in Srinagar to review security situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Srinagar to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He is slated to hold meetings with security forces and state government officials to review the situation following the abrogation of Article 370.

On September 16, MHA officials briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the current situation in Kashmir and also discussed the opening of mobile networks in different parts of Kashmir.



Also, a detailed discussion was held in the meeting on the report sent by the intelligence agency to MHA that over 200 Pakistani terrorists were waiting to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir, sources shared

Restrictions remain in some parts of Kashmir however, the Home Ministry is expecting that soon normalcy will be completely restored in the entire region. Doval earlier this month said that the Article 370 was not about any special status but was a special discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in August, the Central government had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

