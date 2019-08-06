NSA Doval meets J-K Guv to discuss prevailing internal, external security situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): After the government announced its move to end special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss prevailing external and internal security situation in the state here at the Raj Bhavan.

Doval and Malik stressed the need for ensuring the safety of the general public and emphasised constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments to meet any unforeseen situation.Earlier in the day, Doval reviewed the situation on ground zero and met with some locals a day after the central government's decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcating the Jammu and Kashmir.After holding the meetings, NSA Doval found that the locals were supportive of the decision and felt that the change was well planned, a source privy to the developments told ANI.A resolution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state and the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.On Tuesday, Shah moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. It also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)