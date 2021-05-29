NSA Doval to commission Indian Coast Guard's ship Sajag today

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Sajag' is all set to be commissioned by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Saturday.



In a tweet, the ICG said that Sajag, the third in a series of five offshore patrol vessels, has been indegenously designed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India vision.

"#ICG ship 'Sajag', 3rd in series of five Offshore Patrol Vessel indigenously designed & built by M/s GSL #Goa in lines with Hon'ble PM's vision @makeinindia, a fine example of #AtmanirbharBharat, will be commissioned today by Shri Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor," the ICG tweeted. (ANI)