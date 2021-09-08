NSA Doval to meet Russian counterpart Patrushev, discuss Afghanistan's political, security, humanitarian situation

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Amid a volatile situation in Afghanistan, Taliban takeover and the formation of a new "Islamic Emirate" government in the war-torn country, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will meet his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday in New Delhi.



This comes after the Taliban announced its new caretaker government on Tuesday, consisting of hardliners, devoid of any women in the decision-making process.

As per sources, Patrushev will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

They will discuss the political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, said sources.

The high-level India-Russia inter-governmental consultations on Afghanistan will be led by the two NSA's that will include representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and security agencies.

These consultations will reflect an entirely new situation in Afghanistan created by the withdrawal of US forces. Both countries share similar concerns on terrorism, especially to ensure that the Taliban adhere to their promises and assurances.

Both NSA's will also review activities of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, threats from drugs, the role of regional countries and details of Indo-Russia cooperation to meet current and future threats and measures to assist Afghanistan, said the sources.

Earlier, Doval hosted the 11th Meeting of the BRICS High Representatives Responsible for National Security through video conferencing on August 31. His Russian counterpart was also present in the meeting.

India raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed at the meeting of BRICS representatives responsible for national security and said these groups "enjoy state support" and threaten peace and security. (ANI)