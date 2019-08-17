NSCN-IM leader arrested for killing lawmaker, 10 others

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Yangte Josaham, a self-styled Lieutenant of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), in connection with the murder of a lawmaker Tirong Aboh and ten others.

The law enforcement agency arrested the 45-year-old from Nagaland's Dimapur district in a joint operation with a local Military Intelligence (MI) unit.



Josaham killed Aboh and ten others on May 21, earlier this year, said a statement issued by the agency.

According to the agency, a case was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections under Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

