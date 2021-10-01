NSG's 29-day all India car rally from Saturday to cover historical places associated with dfreedom movement

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Country's elite National Security Guard (NSG) force will start a 29-day long all India car rally from Saturday on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, as per a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.



The release stated that the journey will start from Red Fort and end on October 30, 2021, at the Police Memorial here in the National Capital.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will flag off the car rally called 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' from Red Fort on Saturday noon.

NSG's car rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states of the nation and will visit historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan and August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad).

Along with this, Shah will also flag in the cycle rallies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which started from different parts of the country, such as Dandi, the North East and Leh to Kanyakumari, concluding in New Delhi on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will also be present on the occasion as guests of honour. Senior officials of the government of India and police forces will also be present on the occasion.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to revive and instil in today's youth the spirit and sacrifices of the unsung martyrs and freedom fighters.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have organized cycle rallies in different parts of the country to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The cycle rallies of CAPFs, which began on August 15 with around 900 cyclists, including officers and jawans, passed through 21 states to cover a distance of about 41,000 km to reach Delhi.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police organized one cycle rally, while the Central Reserve Police Force organized four, the Sashastra Seema Bal organised ten rallies, the Assam Rifles organized one, the Central Industrial Security Force organized nine rallies and the Border Security Force organized fifteen cycle rallies. (ANI)

