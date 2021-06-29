NSG's special bomb squad investigating Jammu Air Force Station blast's nature; Delhi police to also analyse case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): A special bomb squad team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast at Jammu Air Force Station, said sources on Tuesday.



Sources told ANI that the drones that carried out the blast were controlled from across the border.

"A special bomb squad team of National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast at Jammu Air Force Station. The explosives used in the blast is likely TNT rather than RDX. Drones were controlled from across the border. Google Map was used for location. Involvement of local handler also being investigated," sources said.

They further informed that a team of the Anti Terror Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell is also going to Jammu to look into the blast.

"The team of Special Cell of Delhi Police is going to analyze the drone blast case. There is always an alert of a terrorist attack on the national capital, so senior officers of Delhi Police have sent the team to understand the method of drone blast," they added.

A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, sources said more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the Jammu Air Force station attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Prior to that, multiple agencies including the NIA, National Security Guards along with the local police and Air Force authorities were looking into the first of its kind terror attack in the country which has not caused any major damage to the equipment or personnel but had the potential of causing heavy damage to the infrastructure there.

The investigators were probing the possibility of drones having been launched from nearby locations in Jammu even as drones were seen hovering close to the Army facilities in the city.

The drones, however, could not be captured were taken out from the area by their handlers in the Army-related incident too.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking all possible measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at other places and a high alert has been sounded at all stations.

Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said. (ANI)

