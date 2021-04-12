NSUI defeats ABVP in Varanasi university polls

Varanasi, April 12 (IANS) The students' wing of the Congress, the NSUI, has won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krishna Mohan Shukla of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) was elected as the president of the students' union, Ajit Kumar Choubey as the vice president, Shivam Choubey as the general secretary and Ashutosh Kumar Mishra as the library minister.