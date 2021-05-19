NSUI files FIR against Raman Singh, Sambit Patra over alleged toolkit in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 19 (IANS) A day after the Congress approached the Delhi Police to file a case against BJP national President J.P. Nadda, Smriti Irani and several others over the alleged fake 'toolkit,' the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday lodged an FIR against former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and party spokesperson Sambit Patra here.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan in a tweet said, "An FIR has been lodged by NSUI Chhattisgarh against the false propaganda of Sambit Patra and Raman Singh."

He said, "Even in this time of pandemic, the BJP is catering to its only aim: 'Save (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's image by spreading lies, but the BJP is ok if the nation dies. They are only bothered about their 'fake image'."

He also shared the copy of the FIR registered at the Civil Line police station at Raipur.

The FIR has been lodged under the sections of 404, 505 (1) (b), 505 (1)(C) , 469 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In its complaint, the NSUI accused the BJP of trying to create communal disharmony and civil unrest in rhe country by sharing the fake 'toolkit' of the Congress.

On Tuesday, a war of words erupted between the Congress and the BJP after Patra shared an alleged toolkit of the Congress accusing it of trying to defame the image of the Prime Minister.

The Congress then hit back and approached the Delhi Police with a complaint to register an FIR against Nadda, Irani, B.L. Santosh and Patra and others for allegedly sharing the fake 'toolkit.'

--IANS

aks/ash