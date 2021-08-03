NSUI holds protest over Pegasus row, claims it an attack on democracy

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India on Monday staged a protest against the Central government on Pegasus row.



The students' organisation staged a protest outside the Shastri Bhavan.

NSUI's State president of Delhi, Kunal Sherawat and Delhi in-charge, Nitish Gaur staged the protest under the leadership of the National President Neeraj Kundan.

Kundan in his press statement said, "This is the most embarrassing act by any government in the independent history of our country. This is not just another scam, but also a pre-planned attack on all four pillars of our democracy."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has targeted the legislature, the executive and even the media and judiciary.

"This is crossing all the boundaries of shamelessness as the Modi government has moved from 'controlling the institutions' to 'spying on them'. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has rightly pointed out that there could be no other word for this other than 'Treason'," he added.

Hundreds of youngsters participated in the protest and wore symbolic masks with a warning written which said, "Shhhhh... Pegasus is listening to you".


