NSUI launches free ambulance service for Covid patients in Delhi

NSUI National Secretary Lokesh Chugh said that as per Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's instructions, the student wing of the party has regularly been helping the patients suffering from Covid across the country.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Witnessing the lack of ambulances for Covid patients, the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday said that it has launched the 'Sahyog Campaign' to provide free ambulance service in the national capital.

He said that the NSUI has been providing food, oxygen cylinders and even medications to the Covid patients across the country.

"Considering the deteriorating condition of cCovid patients and the lack of medical facilities, NSUI is initiating a free ambulance service in Delhi, where the ambulance will be equipped with the required oxygen support as well," he said, adding that there are already running such a service in a few other states.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said that to begin with, this initiative will have two ambulances with oxygen support which will help patients to reach hospitals.

The free ambulance service will be available for all Delhi patients from Friday evening and people can call on 9756266887, 9560000910 and 9169515455 for availing the services, he said.

Kundan said: "In these difficult times it is important that each one of us realise our responsibilities and our 'Sahyog Campaign' is not just an initiative to help the people in need but also a message for the youngsters in the society to contribute as per their capacity."

