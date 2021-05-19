NSUI launches helpline to assist people register for vaccination

NSUI national President Neeraj Kundan said that vaccination is key to win the battle against Covid.

The NSUI will also provide pick and drop facility for senior residents who are staying alone in the city.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday launched a helpline to assist people to get themselves registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

"And as our leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously saying that we should be ahead of the virus instead of chasing the virus, so we have launched a helpline number -- 7669886366 -- for assisting people in booking their vaccination slots."

He said that NSUI activists will be providing them with the information on the documents required and the procedure for the protocols.

He said the NSUI will help them with the registration process. The volunteers will also assist old people living alone with a pick and drop service to their respective vaccination centres.

NSUI media in-charge Lokesh Chugh said that this helpline will prove a boon for the people, who are lacking facilities like smartphones and internet connectivity.

Chugh said that the people calling on the NSUI helpline number will be informed about the documents required for registration for vaccination, they will be guided on how to register, or how to book a vaccination slot.

He said that the members of NSUI WhatsApp will register and book the slots for the people through WhatsApp.

"People who lack internet or smartphone facility can call on this helpline number and NSUI volunteers will help them in completing the registration process personally," Chugh added.

