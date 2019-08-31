NSUI protest against state govt asking to fulfill various demands of students

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress' student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday held a protest here asking the government to fulfil various demands of the university students.



The protesters were seen marching towards the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's residence but were stopped in Garhi cantonment area by the police.

Amidst the sloganeering, the protesters demanded appointments of teachers in universities and also requested the government to have a consultation with students before taking any decision on quashing the semester system.

"The (Uttarakhand) government assured us that all the demands of the university students will be fulfilled by July 30 but till now nothing has happened. People are facing a lot of issues and we are being stopped and beaten with lathis instead," said President of NSUI Uttarakhand, Anushesh Sharma. (ANI)

