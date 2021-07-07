NSUI protest over fuel price hike outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

The activists gathered outside Pradhan's residence at Teen Murti Marg in Delhi and rang bells and shouted slogans against the government.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) With the consistent rise in the prices of petrol and diesel, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel.

The activists were detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Mandir Marg police station, from where they were released later.

The NSUI activists said they were protesting against the steady increase in the price of diesel and petrol by "ringing bells to awaken the sleepy and silent Pradhan outside his house".

Speaking to IANS, NSUI nation secretary Lokesh Chugh said that the people are being burdened by the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel every few days.

Taking a potshot at the Cabinet expansion of the Narendra Modi government, Chugh said, "What will happen after changing the coaches of the train when the problem lies in its engine."

The NSUI protest came in the wake of the continuous rise in the fuel prices.

The price for petrol in Delhi has broken the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Delhi's petrol price stands at Rs 100.21 per litre. Diesel prices in the national capital stand at Rs 89.53 per litre.

--IANS

aks/dpb