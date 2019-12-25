NSUI raised anti-national slogans : Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday alleged that the slogans raised against her by the members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), when he visited a college here, were "anti-national" in nature.

She said that she will take action against those involved."The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a terrorist. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone at a constitutional post and insulting a woman Sanyasi is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this," Pragya Singh Thakur told reporters."We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements else they will grow in number. Action on them is necessary," she added.Thakur also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 has been passed by the parliament and will definitely be enforced.Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath slammed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying, "question is not about what is included in the act, it's about what is not included. This is not about its use but of its misuse."CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)