NSUI Rajasthan launches fund-raising drive for Ayodhya Ram temple construction

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress youth wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday launched a campaign "Rs 1 Ram Ke Naam" to raise funds from students for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The campaign was launched by NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary at Commerce College in Jaipur.

NSUI has kick-started this drive claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been "looting" people in the name of raising funds for the temple.

"Ram temple is a matter of faith and it is wrong to collect millions of rupees from people in the name of temple construction. Our drive will continue for 15 days. NSUI will hand over the money collected through the campaign to the Ram temple trust," said NSUI in a statement.

"Lord Ram belongs to the whole of India, not to any particular group or community, through this campaign, we want to convey this message to the people," NSUI added.

Every worker of NSUI will run this drive in different educational institutions of the state.

Notable, NSUI's drive has commenced while Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) campaign to raise funds for temple construction is also currently underway.

VHP's drive began from January 15 and will continue till February 27. VHP has claimed that around 5.25 lakh villages and 13 crore families with 65 crore Hindus will be approached to contribute for Ram temple construction.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

