NSUI's clean sweeps student elections at Varanasi's Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Congress' student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) has dealt a blow to its rival Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) with a clean sweep in the students union elections held at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.



In the results announced on Wednesday, while NSUI candidate Shivam Shukla won the President seat with a big margin of 485 votes out of the total 988 polled, Chandan Kumar Mishra also won the vice-President seat with 553 votes.

NSUI candidates also won the general secretary among other posts in the fray. (ANI)

