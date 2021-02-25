NSUI wins students' union polls in Kashi Vidyapeeth

NSUI candidates won the posts of the Vice President and General Secretary, giving a major jolt to the ABVP which faced a humiliating defeat.

Varanasi, Feb 25 (IANS) The panel of the Congress students wing NSUI has won a majority of seats in the students' union polls in the Kashi Vidyapeeth here.

NSUI candidates also won six of the eight seats as faculty representatives.

The victory of the NSUI and the defeat of the ABVP assumes significance since Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ABVP had lost the students' union elections in 2017 also.

The Congress sees the victory of the NSUI "as a sign of changing mood of the youth" and is looking forward to bigger gains in the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

amita/vd