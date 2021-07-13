NSW authorities warn against complacency despite dip in cases

On Tuesday, the state recorded 89 new locally acquired cases, compared with the 112 infections registered a day ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sydney, July 13 (IANS) Health authorities in Australia's most populous state of new South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday warned against complacency a there was a slight drop in Covid-19 cases following a triple-digit peak, saying it does not necessarily indicate a downward trend.

A total of 767 locally acquired cases have been reported in the outbreak.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the one-day drop should not be a cause for complacency.

"One day is not a trend. The numbers will keep bouncing around, we have to say that." she said.

Of the newly reported cases, 21 were infectious in the community and a further four remain under investigation.

Berejiklian said in order for the lockdown to be lifted on Friday this number would need to be near to zero.

The authorities would announce the decision on Wednesday or Thursday.

Of the 89 new cases in NSW, 64 were recorded in Fairfield in Sydney's south-east, the current epicentre of Sydney's latest outbreak.

Meanwhile, the NSW Health reported the second death related to the recent outbreak, a man in his 70s in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

The authorities imposed some new rules for the area including mandatory testing for people going out of the area for essential working.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro warned that restrictions may be further strengthened in some local government areas if the situation goes worse.

The state's Chief Health Officer, Kerry Chant also raised concerns about the geographical spread of the virus, after an essential worker who travelled to the regional NSW town of Goulbourn for work, 195 km south west of Sydney, tested positive for the virus.

"It does highlight why people cannot be complacent about the risk anywhere," said Chant.

At the same time, the state of Victoria recorded three locally acquired cases after a family travelled from Sydney, while the state of Queensland recorded two local cases.

