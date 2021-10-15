NSW to end hotel quarantine as it 'opens for business'

Perrottet said people would only need to test for the disease before boarding a flight and they would also need to show proof of full vaccination, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sydney, Oct 15 (IANS) The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) will end Covid-19 hotel quarantine requirements for people entering the state from November 1, Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Friday.

"For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, NSW, is open for business," he told reporters at a press conference.

He also announced that restrictions on the number of visitors to homes, outdoor gatherings and hospitality venues would be eased from October 18 for people who had been fully vaccinated.

However, travel restrictions between the capital city of Sydney and regional areas are to remain in place until November 1.

"We have made a decision today, and I know for many it will be unpopular, but as Premier, I believe it is the right decision, and that is to defer regional travel from Greater Sydney," Perrottet said.

His announcement came as NSW health authorities reported 91.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 77.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The authorities also reported 399 new locally acquired cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

ksk/