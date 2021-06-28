NTPC declares its Energy Compact Goals for sustainability

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, India's largest power generating company under the Ministry of Power, has become the first energy company in the energy domain in India to declare its Energy Compact Goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).



As per the official release by the ministry, NTPC has set a target to install 60 Giga Watts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032. India's largest power producer is also aiming at 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

NTPC is among the few organisations globally to declare its Energy Compact Goals.

Further, NTPC has declared that it will form at least 2 international alliances/groups to facilitate clean energy research and promote sustainability in the energy value chain by 2025.

The targets were unveiled in the recently held 'Ministerial Thematic Forums for the HDLE' event. The commitment from NTPC has been made public on the UN's website as well.

United Nations is set to convene a high-level dialogue in September 2021 to promote the implementation of the energy-related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

NTPC has been taking various steps in increasing its green energy portfolio by adding significant capacities of Renewable Energy (RE) sources.

The company had earlier planned to have a minimum of 32 GW capacity through RE sources constituting nearly 25 per cent of its overall power generation capacity by 2032. This development will prove to be a huge boost for the nation's largest energy producer that will catapult its position in the green energy map of the country. (ANI)

