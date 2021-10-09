NTPC directed to increase coal stocks for Dadri, Jajjhar stations: Union Power Secretary

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): NTPC has been directed to increase coal stocks equal to the national average for Dadri and Jajjhar stations and to give full availability, Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said.



This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to NCT and requested him to intervene in the matter.

"The Petroleum secretary has responded that all required quantity of gas will be supplied to Bawana & Pragati stations. NTPC has been directed to increase coal stocks equal to the national average for Dadri and Jajjhar stations, and to give full availability," the Union Power Secretary said.

Kumar also said that the Delhi Discoms are not scheduling power from Dadri I as they want to exit the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) after 25 years and they have been advised to schedule power.

The letter by Kejriwal also mentions that with the coal stock situation depleting in power generating stations, the dependence on Gas stations supplying the power to Delhi increases. But, even the gas station supplying power to Delhi does not have adequate APM gas to run at full capacity.

"If the situation continues, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi," said the Chief Minister in the letter.

He requested PM Modi to direct necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries/Offices to ensure adequate coal and APM gas supply to power generating plants that supply power to Delhi. (ANI)

