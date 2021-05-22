NTPC Mouda's river rejuvenation project helps over 150 villages overcome water crisis

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): NTPC, Central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power in Mouda, Maharashtra has helped over 150 villages in and around its operational area to overcome water crisis through ground water rejuvenation project, the Power Ministry said on Saturday.



The 'Trap the rain where it falls' technique involves the creation of ponds and nullahs throughout the stretch of the river so that rainwater can be held for a long period. Earlier, the rainwater would run off the ground, but now the water gets sufficient time to percolate deep into the ground. This has led to a massive increase in groundwater levels, the ministry said in a statement.

The Jalyukta Shivar Yojana project, which has successfully turned Mouda into a water-surplus tehsil, was supported by NTPC as a part of its CSR initiative. The project was carried out by Art of Living's Maharashtra wing along with aid from a few other organizations and the State government.

Earlier Mouda was one of the most water-deficient tehsils in Nagpur. More than 200 kms of Mouda, Hingna, and Kamptee tehsils were covered through this project which started in 2017.

In the last four years, over 150 villages have benefited from it. NTPC Mouda had contributed Rs 78 lakh for the fuel charges of machinery and equipment involved in the project. For a similar rejuvenation project of 5 ponds over an area of 1000 acres, an amount of Rs 1 Crore is also being provided by NTPC Mouda, the ministry added.

Hari Prasad Joshi, Group General Manager, NTPC Mouda, said, "We are committed to the development of the nearby community and NTPC Mouda will ensure that it plays its part in doing so."

The initiative has solved the struggle of farmers to get water for crops such as paddy, wheat, and chilly during the pre-harvesting seasons, providing a new lease of life to their crops and income levels. (ANI)

