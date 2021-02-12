NTPC sets up medical camps at Tapovan site

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The NTPC has set up medical camps comprising doctors and paramedical staff for the benefit of the general public at its site in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, which was badly hit by flash flood on the morning of February 7.

A flash flood in Uttarakhand - caused by unprecedented snowfall that triggered an avalanche - has led to serious devastation in the state and has also damaged NTPC's Tapovan hydro project along with loss of life of a few workers .