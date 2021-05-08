NTPC stations in Chhattisgarh, MP chip in for fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The country's largest power producer NTPC is rendering its support in the fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the stations and projects of WR II are actively collaborating with their respective district administration to render support in the fight against COVID-19.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and the resultant lockdown, power sector personnel in generation had put their best foot forward in ensuring that the power generation continues to flow in the national grid and homes remain lit up and that all emergency services continue uninterrupted.

From providing financial assistance to District Administration for procuring PPE kits and ventilators, NTPC Sipat will be providing financial assistance to the district administration for setting up a Covid Care Centre at Masturi.

Korba station has come forward and will be providing a CT scan machine for the District COVID Hospital at Korba. They have also been regularly carrying out sanitization in nearby villages.

NTPC Lara has provided financial assistance to the Collector, Raigarh for the purchase of ventilators.

WR II stations at MP Gadarwara and Khargone are also playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19. Khargone will be providing assistance for Oxygen Central Line work for 20 beds in Govt Civil Hospital Sanawad. Apart from this, masks, PPE kit, hand gloves, head covers, sanitizers, thermometers are being distributed by all stations of NTPC WR II.

