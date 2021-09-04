'Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro to come with RGB cooling fan'

The fan will work with a new ICE 7.0 cooling design that consists of nine layers and will supposedly be visible through the back panel of the transparent edition, reports GSMArena.

Beijing, Sep 4 (IANS) ZTE's Nubia is all set to launch its next-generation of gaming smartphone, Red Magic 6S Pro in China soon, and a report has claimed that the device will come with RGB cooling fan with 200 per cent higher performance.

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro would also support 120W charging, which can charge 4,500 mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

It will use the dual-battery solution for faster charging that would deliver a full charge in 15 minutes.

The smartphone will have a Full HD+ display with a probable 144Hz refresh rate.

The device will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood.

The company has also shared some posters of the upcoming smartphone that reveals some key specifications and features.

However, Nubia is yet to officially announce the launch date of the upcoming gaming smartphone.

