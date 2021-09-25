Nuke talks should be fruitful, says Iranian FM

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that currently, Iranian delegation does not have any negotiation on the JCPOA with the remaining parties to the deal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tehran, Sep 25 (IANS) The negotiations to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), should be "productive and fruitful", Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

"We have held talks with different parties individually and bilaterally. When the review of the JCPOA dossier is completed in Iran, the materials and views will be exchanged at the negotiating table," he was quoted as saying.

"We are examining approaches to the issue of returning to negotiations, and we will return to the negotiating table at the earliest opportunity," the Minister added.

Amir Abdollahian's remarks on Friday came just two days after he said that the new government of President Ebrahim Raisi will resume the nuclear talks, without giving a scheduled date.

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began in-person meetings on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of the US to the nuclear deal and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement.

After six rounds of talks which ended on June 20, the parties said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for restoration of the deal.

