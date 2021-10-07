Nuke talks to resume soon: Iranian official

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the spokesperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said that "negotiations will begin soon and in the coming days", reports Xinhua news agency

Tehran, Oct 7 (IANS) A senior Iranian lawmaker has announced that the nuclear negotiations between Tehran and the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal will resume in coming days.

Based on the nature of talks, the Iranian negotiating team will be formed, he said, adding that the strategic lines of the country are usually drawn in the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for the realisation of goals and strategies.

The US government under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the agreement from May 2019.

Tehran has repeated that it will "re-embrace" its reduced commitments, in case Washington does the same.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began to meet offline on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions about a possible return of the US to the deal.

After six rounds of talks which ended on June 20, serious differences remain between Iran and the US on restoring the deal.

