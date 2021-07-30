  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Number of Covid-19 cases increasing in TN: Health minister

Number of Covid-19 cases increasing in TN: Health minister

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 30th, 2021, 19:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian. (Photos/ANI)

Tamil Nadu [India], July 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said that Covid-19 cases in the state have been increasing for the last 3 days.

"No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last 3 days. RT-PCR tests have increased. The state recorded 1,859 fresh cases compared to 1,756 cases. Unfortunately, many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in TN-Kerala border is increased", said the minister.
Kerala has witnessed a rise in Covid cases as well. It recorded 22,064 new cases on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 13.53 per cent.
On July 27, while addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that 22 districts across India reported an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features