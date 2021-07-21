Number of people detained over murder of Haitian president reaches 26: Police

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], July 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people detained in Haiti in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise has reached 26, the national police said.



Previous reports indicated that 23 suspects were detained. The list of the detainees includes 18 Colombian and five Haitian citizens.

"Three more people have been detained," Director General Leon Charles told reporters late on Tuesday, as broadcast on the police's Facebook account.

There are police officers among those detained, Charles added.

Moise was shot dead at his residence earlier on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects. (Sputnik/ANI)

