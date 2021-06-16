Number of people vaccinated in Telangana crosses 68 lakh

A total of 68,04,722 people in the state received the first dose till June 15, and 15,24,610 received both doses.

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) Continuing Covid-19 vaccination drive at a brisk pace, Telangana has so far vaccinated over 68 lakh people, including nearly 17 lakh high-risk individuals.

The health authorities continue to vaccinate more than 1.5 lakh people every day. Officials said 1,63,169 doses were administered on June 15. While 1,56,048 received the first dose, 7,121 received the second jab.

Though the vaccination drive in the state was affected by the shortage of doses last month, the programme gathered momentum since the last week of May as the authorities started focusing on high-risk individuals and opened vaccination for the 18-44 age group.

More than 16.74 lakh people from high-risk groups were inoculated between May 25 and June 13. They included autorickshaw and taxi drivers, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees, LPG delivery staff, fair price shop dealers, petrol pump workers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops, liquor shops and non-vegetarian markets.

The government embarked on the special drive to cover these individuals who have interactions with the general public. The Health Department identified the people who are vulnerable to infection and are also likely to infect others.

More than 13.58 lakh individuals under the high-risk groups were vaccinated in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The Health Department arranged special drive in coordination with the GHMC and other urban local bodies.

Officials said the drive gave a boost to the overall vaccination programme in the state. Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said their next target for vaccination will be women self-help groups across the state.

The vaccination of 18-44 group is progressing at a rapid pace. On June 15, a total of 1,28,512 people in this group were vaccinated. With this, the cumulative number covered in this group has gone up to 19,65,951. They included 6,45,698 who were vaccinated at private vaccination centres.

The largest number of beneficiaries covered is in the age group of 45 years and above. The authorities have so far vaccinated 55,57,033 people in this group.

Over 4.42 lakh healthcare workers and over 3.64 frontline workers have also been vaccinated so far.

Around 2.75 crore people in the state are eligible for vaccine. Thus, the total requirement is 5.5 crore (two doses per person). Nearly 25 per cent of the target beneficiaries have at least received the first dose.

The Covid vaccination in the state had resumed in the last week of May after a gap of nearly three weeks.

The state government has already said that it has the capability to administer 10 lakh doses per day and thus cover the entire state in 45 days but poor supplies from the Centre has hit the programme.

--IANS

ms/vd