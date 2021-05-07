Number of vaccinations in Chennai falls due to supply shortage

People who are seeking Covishield and Covaxin are sent back as the number of vials are in short supply in Greater Chennai Corporation.

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) The vaccination drive in Chennai is facing a block with the numbers of patients inoculated per day dipping from 25,000 a day to 9,000 for the past four days.

However, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan told media that the state government has placed orders with two vendors, 7.65 lakh vials with one vendor and 2.65 lakh vials from another vendor.

Radhakrishnan while speaking to IANS said, " We will be receiving the orders and will place more orders."

Health officials in Chennai corporation are prioritizing the vaccination of a second dose of vaccines.

A senior health official said, "We are administering a second dose of Covaxin and are not giving the first shot to anyone."

People are even trying private hospitals for the second dose as the Chennai corporation hospitals and PHC's don't have the stock. Those who have to receive the second dose vaccine these days are already knocking at the doors of private hospitals even though the corporation officials have assured them that waiting for a week more does not make much difference as far as the second dose of vaccine is concerned.

Doctors are of the opinion that with vaccination being the only option, the government must increase the supply of vaccines and try and inoculate more people.

Venugopal Nair, a senior epidemiologist with a leading private hospital in Chennai while speaking to IANS said," The money spent for vaccinating the people will be of great use and the government must seriously try options of getting the vaccine from the open market and inoculate as much people as they can."

