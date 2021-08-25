Nurse shot dead, doctor injured in nursing home firing in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], August 25 (ANI): A nurse was shot dead and a doctor seriously injured in a private nursing home in Sitamarhi on Tuesday night when unidentified people allegedly open fire on them.



The incident took place on Tuesday night soon after Dr Shivshankar Mahato, his wife, two staff and nurses reached the nursing home at Rozapatti. As soon as they got down from the car, four criminals allegedly started firing indiscriminately. Following which three bullets hit Dr Mahato and five bullets hit nurse Babli Pandey. Pandey died on the spot.

Dr Mahato is being treated at a nearby private hospital.

Dr Praveen Kumar, who is treating the injured doctor said, "Dr Mahato has got three bullets in the chest, hands and feet. The operation has been done."

Dr Mahato said, "There was a dispute going on in the past. When we reached the clinic yesterday, the criminals opened fire."

According to sources, Sitamarhi Police is questioning the nephew of the doctor. The matter is likely to be related to a land dispute. Dr Mahato was running the nursing home along with his wife Dr Shabnam.

Harkishore Rai, Superintendant of Police, Sitamarhi said, "We have detained one person. There are family disputes regarding Dr Mahato's two marriages. Taking note of all these points, we have started an investigation." (ANI)



















