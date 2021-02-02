Nursery admission process to begin soon: Kejriwal

The Chief Minister said this during an interaction with the representatives, principals and teachers of the private schools.

He said the education department has been directed to complete the process after which the government will announce the dates.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the process to start the nursery admissions in the schools will begin soon.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said private schools should have full autonomy. He said, "Private schools have been demanding full autonomy to improve the education system of Delhi. I also agree with this point, but being the Chief Minister, I have to ensure that poor children too are given equal opportunities."

The Chief Minister further said that over 16 lakh children are studying in government-run schools in the national capital. "Delhi's private schools are already at best in providing high quality education and at present, out of the 100 top schools across India, 40 are from Delhi. But, we need to have more focus on quality education," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said his government will seek support from the private schools to provide better education across the city.

"During Covid-19 pandemic, private health institutions stood in government's support and hence we could ensure a better health system in Delhi. I would hope for a similar support from private schools to make Delhi's each school -- private and government --better," the Chief Minister added.

