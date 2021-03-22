Nursery admissions begin in Delhi, classes to be held online

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Nursery admissions in the national Capital began from Monday and would continue till Wednesday. On March 20, most private schools in Delhi issued a merit list on the basis of a points-based system. The admissions process for nursery classes started in Delhi on the basis of this list.

After the admissions process which is operational till March 24, most schools will release their second list for nursery admissions on March 25. The first list has been released and now with the second list coming up on March 25, the waiting list will also be released.

Even though the admissions process has started, for all the primary level classes, the schools would remain closed for the next few days.

There are 32 states across the country where schools have been opened so far, but physical classes for students in primary classes have not yet begun.

Nursery admissions in most private schools in Delhi would be completely online this year. Parents of students will be able to pay fees online.

The Centre or Delhi government have not shared any official information about when the students would attend physical classes after online admissions. According to the Delhi government, classes would be conducted in online mode for some more time.

At the same time, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the Centre has asked the states to open schools based on guidelines issued by the Union Home and Health ministries. "As per my knowledge, 32 states have opened schools following strict corona prevention guidelines," Nishank added.

However, in these 32 states as well, schools are still closed for the primary level students.

According to Nishank, if the guidelines set by the Centre are fully adhered to, all schools in the country could open at different times.

According to Nishank, classes for students from classes 9 to 12, will also open at Navodaya Vidyalayas. This would be possible in those states where permission has been given to open schools and educational institutions.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas would be opened in these states following all safety measures and Corona guidelines.

As many as 647 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country under the Union Ministry of Education were closed after the annual examinations in March, 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

gcb/anm/khz