Nursery admissions process begins in Delhi

Before this, by February 17, the points system and criteria on whose basis the admissions are being given have been publicised on the websites of private schools.

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The nursery schools admission process in Delhi has begun. According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), forms for classes nursery, KG and class 1 have been issued on February 18.

Forms for nursery admissions can be filled till March 4. For admission, the child must be less than four years of age on March 31 for nursery, less than five years for KG and less than six years for class one.

According to the procedure, private schools will only invite those many candidates in the pre-primary classes, as the number that was filled in the last academic session.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said about nursery admissions: "The Delhi government has announced the schedule for nursery admissions. My best wishes to all parents for the admissions process."

Beginning on Feb 18, the process will be complete by April 1. With this the admissions process for primary classes will also begin.

According to the Directorate of Education, the first list for nursery admissions will begin on March 20 and the next list on March 25.

--IANS

gcb/ash