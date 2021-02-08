Nursery school admissions in Delhi to be conducted online

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The admission process for nursery and other classes across the national capital will start soon. Nursery admissions in private schools in Delhi this year will be held completely online. All schools in Delhi have been closed for primary classes since the last 11 months. The Education Ministry of the Delhi government will now work out a process for the admissions.

The school forms will be downloaded and applications will also be submitted online for admissions. The list of the successful applicants will displayed online and the parents of these students can pay the fees online.

However, in government schools the admission process would be conducted both via online and offline modes. Apart from nursery admission, admissions for other classes in government and private schools would also be started soon.

A meeting has also been held between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the principals and management committees of various private schools.

After the meeting with private schools, Kejriwal said, "The process of admission to nursery schools for the academic session 2021-22 will begin soon."

Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia have also held meetings with the 'Action Committee Unaided Private Accredited Schools' at the Delhi Secretariat. The Action Committee is a large organisation and comprises nearly 1,000 recognised private schools in Delhi as its members.

The Delhi government wants that when the process of nursery admissions starts in private schools, admissions could also be started in government schools nearby. According to the state government, there would not be much time gap in the admission schedule of private and government schools.

However, no decision has been taken yet on when nursery, including primary classes, will start.

--IANS

gcb-anm/khz/bg