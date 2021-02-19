Nursing home in J'khand's Giridih sealed for involvement in illegal abortions

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], February 19 (ANI): A nursing home in Jharkhand's Giridih has been sealed for its alleged involvement in an illegal abortion, said the State Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday.



State Health Minister Banna Gupta stated that he received information about the illegal activities related to abortion at Ayushman Nursing Home under Dumri block following which he instructed the Giridih deputy commissioners and civil surgeons to look into the matter and subsequently, after investigating, the nursing home was sealed.

"I had received information about the illegal abortions being carried out at the hospital. Necessary instructions were given to district authorities to initiate action. The government is committed to stopping such ill practices. Illegal abortion cannot be tolerated at any cost. Stringent action will be taken against those found involved," Gupta said reacting on the matter.

According to the district authorities, the investigation team found no doctors present at Ayushman Nursing home. Also, the outdoor register, emergency entry register, register to be used at the time of operation were found missing, the district authorities investigating the case said. (ANI)

