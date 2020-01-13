Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation suit against Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew the criminal defamation suit against Ratan Tata after the latter made a statement before the Supreme Court that he had no intention to defame Wadia.

Following this, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the case was disposed of.



Earlier, the apex court had adjourned till January 13 the defamation suit filed by Wadia against Ratan Tata and other board members of the Tata Sons Limited.

The bench had suggested to both the parties to settle the matter among themselves and take into note the Bombay High Court's finding that Tata had no intention to defame Wadia.

Wadia had filed the defamation suit in a lower court in Mumbai against Ratan Tata and other board members of Tata Sons.

Last year, on a plea filed by Ratan Tata and other members of Tata Sons, the Bombay High Court had quashed the defamation suit filed by Nusli Wadia in the lower court.

Wadia, in his suit in a magistrate court, accused Ratan Tata and others of making a defamatory statement against him after they removed Cyrus Mistry on October 24, 2016, as the group chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

