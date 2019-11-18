Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital ICU with respiratory distress

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to ICU at a hospital here following respiratory distress, sources close to her said on Monday.

Jahan was taken to the the Apollo Gleneagles hospital here around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday night after she complained of breathing problems.

"She is stable and conscious," the sources said.

Sources said the MP from West Bengal's Basirhat constituency is under the treatment of internal medicine specialist Sandip Mandal.

"Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of asthma," the sources said. ssp/vin