Nusrat Jahan offers prayer with husband Nikhil Jain on Durga Ashtami

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in June this year offered her first Anjali to goddess Durga with husband on the occasion of Ashtami in Kolkata.

Nusrat dazzled in a red saree with gold border and paired it with a yellow blouse. She accessorised the outfit with heavy gold ornaments.

The first time MP kept the makeup minimal with cherry lips and vermilion. While Nikhil donned a rouge colored kurta with fine embroidery.Nusrat offered prayers with full tradition.When asked what she prayed for, she told ANI, "I have prayed for people around us so that they live a peaceful and happy life so that whatever situation we are in it soothes down. We all are part of a big family here in Bengal."She was also seen enjoying the festivities and beat drums along with her husband.Speaking about observing Ashtami and offering puja being a Muslim, she said "I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all the religious festivities."Echoing similar sentiments, Nikhil said, "A lot of people are affected by inter-religion marriage. Nusrat's visit to the Hindu event is actually a positive message for India. I think every citizen of India irrespective of their religious identity should accept all religions. (ANI)