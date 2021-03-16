Nutritional plants to be included in tree plantation drive in UP

Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now plant trees that have nutritional value under its 'Plantation Jan Andolan' this year.

This will be done to improve nutrition among women and children.

According to the government spokesman, the National Medicinal Plants Board, under the Ayush ministry, has recommended that trees with high medicinal and nutritional value should be planted at aanganwadi centres in the state.