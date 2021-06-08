NY to lift most curbs upon key vaccination landmark

Industry specific guidelines covering capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening, and contact information for tracing will become optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centres, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and personal care services, among other commercial settings, Cuomo said on Monday.

New York, June 8 (IANS) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that most of existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state would be lifted once 70 per cent of all residents receive their first dose of a vaccine against the virus.

This means the above-mentioned business sectors could have greater flexibility in accommodating their customers around one month later, reports Xinhua news agency.

As much as 66.3 per cent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Monday, up from 60 per cent reached on May 8, according to the state government.

Still, the number of vaccine doses administered each day has dropped from 168,958 reported on May 8 to 58,807 on Monday as most willing New Yorkers have got vaccinated.

However, large-scale event venues, pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings must continue to follow the current guidelines until more New Yorkers are vaccinated, according to the plan.

Cuomo added that unvaccinated individuals will still be responsible for maintaining proper social distance of six feet and wearing a mask as per guidance by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US aims to have 70 per cent of adults receiving at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine by early July with 14 states and territories already achieving the goal but many others unlikely to make it on time or at all.

--IANS

ksk/