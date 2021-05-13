NYC Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

New York, May 13 (IANS) A suspect involved in a shooting incident that took place in New York City's Times Square on May 8, was arrested in the state of Florida, authorities said.

The man was identified as Farrakhan Muhammad, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as syaing.

Senior officials of the New York City Police Department said on Wednesday that he was trying to shoot his brother but missed, hitting pedestrians in Times Square.