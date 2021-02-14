NYPD step up subway patrols after fatal stabbing incidents

New York, Feb 14 (IANS) An additional 500 police officers will be deployed immediately to patrol New York City's transit system both on ground and underground following four stabbing incidents within 24 hours, a top official said here.

Addressing a briefing on Saturday, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea said the separate incidents took place from Friday to early Saturday on the 'A line' subway trains or along its subway stations, leaving two people dead, reports Xinhua news agency.