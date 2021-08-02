NZ allows workers quarantine-free travel from Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision at a press conference that seasonal workers will be allowed to travel to New Zealand from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without going through the 14-day managed isolation and quarantine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wellington, Aug 2 (IANS) New Zealand on Monday announced its decision to allow seasonal workers quarantine-free from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Further discussions will be held in the government next week to finalise the decision in principle, Ardern said.

The new quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers will assist industries reliant on seasonal workers from the Pacific, such as horticulture and agriculture, she said.

The three Pacific countries have largely managed Covid-19 well, with no record of community transmissions.

Samoa and Vanuatu have recorded three and four imported cases respectively, with no new cases in recent months.

Tonga has not reported any cases.

--IANS

ksk/